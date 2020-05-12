This May Be Hardest-Hit Virus Spot in US

Annabelle Dinehdeal, 8, watches as her father, Eugene Dinehdeal, plays ball with their dog Wally on family compound in Tuba City, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation. The Navajo reservation has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Annabelle Dinehdeal, 8, watches as her father, Eugene Dinehdeal, plays ball with their dog Wally on family compound in Tuba City, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation. The Navajo reservation has some of the... (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)