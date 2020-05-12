 
X

This May Be Hardest-Hit Virus Spot in US

Navajo Nation in Southwest
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 12, 2020 7:52 AM CDT
Updated May 12, 2020 9:16 AM CDT

(Newser) – A sign of just how badly the Navajo Nation has been hit by the coronavirus: The international relief agency Doctors Without Borders, better known for helping in war-ravaged nations, has sent a team to the US Southwest to help Native Americans. It's the agency's first US medical presence, reports CBS News. Coverage:

  • Alarming stats: The Navajo Nation has about 175,000 people on land straddling Arizona, New Mexico, and a small part of Utah, and it has more than 3,100 cases of COVID-19. That's 18 cases per 1,000 people, and the AP notes that if the Navajo Nation were a state, it would have the highest per-capita rate of any in the US. (The AP story is a deep dive into how the Navajo Nation is coping.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.