New Country Takes the No. 2 Slot in Virus Cases

(Newser) – Russia might have a serious problem with ventilators on its hands, but this one doesn't involve shortages. A fire that broke out Tuesday at a hospital in St. Petersburg killed five coronavirus patients who were on ventilators, reports the AP. And that follows a fire in a Moscow hospital on Saturday that killed one patient. In both cases, faulty ventilators are suspected, though investigations continue. Russia's TASS news agency quotes a source as saying that Tuesday's fire began when a ventilator erupted in flames, per Reuters. The latter outlet says the same Russian-made model of ventilator—called Aventi-M—is being blamed in both fires. Moscow sent some to the US in April to help with the equipment shortage here, according to Reuters. However, it was not immediately clear whether any were being used in US hospitals, reports CNBC. Related stories out of Russia:

