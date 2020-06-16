911 Dispatcher Who Reported Floyd Arrest: 'Call Me a Snitch'

(Newser) – A 911 dispatcher who was watching the arrest of George Floyd live via a surveillance camera feed called a Minneapolis Police Department sergeant to describe what was going on, Fox 9 reports. "You can call me a snitch if you want to," she says, adding that the officers involved in Floyd's arrest, which left him dead, "sat on this man." The call was released along with two other 911 calls that were made by onlookers during the arrest, CNN reports. In one, an unidentified off-duty firefighter says, "I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man ... they f---ing killed him."

In the other, the bystander says, "Yes, yeah, we just watched Officer #987 kill a, ah… a citizen in front of a Chicago ah… store. He just pretty much just killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest. He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time, Officer #987. ... [Floyd] was already in handcuffs." No supervisor arrived at the scene until Floyd had already been loaded into an ambulance. At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit since Floyd's death and seven more are in the process of quitting, the AP reports. They're reportedly upset that the mayor "abandoned" the Third Precinct station during protests over Floyd's death; demonstrators set it ablaze. (Read more George Floyd stories.)

