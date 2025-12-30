500+ Women Want $10M Each From Hospital Over Surgeries

Hundreds of women are accusing a Virginia hospital and its leaders of looking the other way while a gynecologist allegedly subjected patients for years to needless, often life-altering surgery. In a sweeping lawsuit filed on Monday, 510 former patients of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center say the hospital and three current or former chief executives failed to stop Dr. Javaid Perwaiz as he carried out unwarranted procedures ranging from early inductions and C-sections to hysterectomies and sterilizations, sometimes without patients' consent or knowledge, per the New York Times .

The women—most of them Black and covered by Medicaid—are seeking $10 million each from the hospital and from CEO Reese Jackson and his predecessors, Peter Bastone and Wynn Dixon. Perwaiz, whose privileges at the hospital ran from at least 2010 to 2019, is already serving a 59-year federal sentence for Medicaid fraud tied to many of the same practices. Investigators say he falsified records, induced labor for his own convenience, and misled patients by claiming they had cancer or were at high risk and needed surgery. His license expired in 2020. The Times was unable to reach him in prison for comment.

The suit argues that hospital executives repeatedly renewed Perwaiz's privileges despite years of warnings, including staff complaints about altered consent forms, nurses reporting that patients didn't understand what procedures they were scheduled for, neonatologists flagging unusually frequent early deliveries that led to ICU admissions, and a prior state action in the 1990s, when Perwaiz's license was briefly revoked after a tax fraud conviction. One ex-CEO, the complaint notes, urged regulators to reinstate Perwaiz, highlighting the revenue his surgeries generated. From 2010 to 2019, Perwaiz's Medicaid billings topped $18 million, per federal investigators.

The hospital is also under a rare criminal indictment for health care fraud, which it calls an "unjust" overreach. Bastone and Dixon told the Times they were unaware of any misconduct, with Dixon saying that responsibility for credentialing lay with medical staff, not the CEO. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue the hospital prioritized profit over safety, noting that poor Black women on Medicaid who trusted Perwaiz were disproportionately targeted. The Washington Post published an expose back in 2020 about Perwaiz and those women who trusted him. A true-crime podcast also delves more into the case.