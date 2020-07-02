 
Christina Ricci Divorcing After Police Called to Home

Actress reportedly granted protective order after domestic incident
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 2, 2020 12:26 PM CDT

(Newser) – Christina Ricci and husband James Heerdegen are splitting after 7 years, and this celebrity divorce does not sound like it's an amicable one. Both TMZ and US Weekly report that the 40-year-old Ricci obtained an emergency protective order against Heerdegen, a film producer, following an incident at their home about a week ago. By TMZ's account, Ricci told police her husband spit on her. Heerdegen was not arrested, but police ordered him to stay away from Ricci. The couple have a 5-year-old son, Freddie, and Ricci is reportedly seeking sole custody in her newly filed divorce papers. (Read more Christina Ricci stories.)

