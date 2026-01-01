Trump Regimen: Fast Food, Sparse Sleep, Little Exercise

President Trump insists he's fine; his doctors say he's "exceptional." But at 79, the president is quietly managing a growing list of age-related issues, even as he publicly leans on "good genetics" and brushes off medical advice. In interviews with the Wall Street Journal and accounts from aides and associates, a picture emerges of a leader who sleeps little, relies on a fast-food-heavy diet, and rejects most exercise as "boring," aside from golf. He takes a full-strength daily aspirin dose—325mg, more than commonly recommended—which he acknowledges causes easy bruising but refuses to change after 25 years, calling himself "a little superstitious." He briefly tried compression socks to treat leg swelling tied to superficial chronic venous insufficiency, a common circulation problem in older adults, then abandoned them because he didn't like wearing them.

Trump's physical signs of aging are increasingly visible. Advisers say his skin has become so fragile that a high-five with Attorney General Pam Bondi once caused his hand to bleed; he says he now dabs makeup on bruises and cuts. CNN notes bruising on both hands have been an oft-cited cause of concern. Meanwhile, cameras have repeatedly caught him with eyes closed during events, prompting aides to urge him to avoid the impression he's nodding off, per the Journal. Trump denies falling asleep, saying he's merely relaxing or blinking.

He also pushes back on suggestions he struggles to hear, even as reporters sometimes have to raise their voices and he's been caught asking his wife to repeat press questions. Behind the scenes, Trump's team is nudging him to slow down and streamline his packed schedule, encouraging breaks and a longer holiday stretch in Florida, which he accepted. Still, the White House shared a December calendar stacked with hundreds of meetings and calls, and Trump describes late nights watching cable news and texting allies at 2am. On long flights, senior staff reportedly rotate sitting with him because he stays awake and talking.

Trump's October hospital visit for advanced imaging has drawn particular scrutiny. He repeatedly described the test as an MRI, before he and his physician clarified it was a CT scan to rule out cardiovascular problems; the White House didn't explain the earlier misstatements. The scan showed no abnormalities. Mehmet Oz, now a top health official and not Trump's treating doctor, calls him mentally sharp on complex issues. Trump, irritated by the ongoing focus on his health, offers a blunt bottom line: "My health is perfect." Peruvian shamans aren't in total agreement on that take, per the Daily Beast.