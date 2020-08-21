Postmaster General Shares Agency's 'No. 1 Priority'

(Newser)
The head of the US Postal Service is testifying before a Senate panel Friday amid questions about whether his agency can handle this year's expected surge in mail ballots. Early on, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that he himself planned to vote by mail, reports the Washington Post. DeJoy said he has done so for years, and he advised people who plan to do the same to return their ballots early. He said in some primaries this year, voters didn't receive their mail ballots until the day before the election, making it all but impossible for them to be processed on time. Also:
- Delays: “We all feel bad about what the dip in our service level has been,” he said. But he said policy changes intended to cut costs—now suspended until after the election—were meant to "safeguard the election, safeguard the processing of ballots, not to get in the way of it."
- A pledge: He said the USPS would prioritize ballots, deploying "processes and procedures to advance the election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail.” He called this the agency's "No. 1 priority," per the Hill. "I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time."
- Denial: He called accusations that policies he initially enacted were intended to suppress mail voting "outrageous" and a "false narrative," reports Politico. He added that he has not spoken with President Trump about the USPS aside from a congratulatory call upon his appointment earlier this year.
