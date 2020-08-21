Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Scam

(Newser) – Aunt Becky is going to prison, though only for 2 months. Actress Lori Loughlin of Full House fame received the sentence Friday over her role in the college admissions scam, reports the AP. Prior to her sentencing, husband Mossimo Giannulli, a clothing designer, received a sentence of 5 months, per People. Both pleaded guilty to fraud charges for paying about $500,000 to make sure their two daughters got into USC as bogus members of the school's rowing team. Neither of their daughters are rowers.

Under the plea deal, the judge also ordered Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin must pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. No word yet on when the pair will start serving their sentences. (Another actress, Felicity Huffman, received a 14-day sentence in the scandal.)

