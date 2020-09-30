Trump Mocks Biden Over Masks

(Newser) – As President Trump and Joe Biden clashed over Trumps handling of the pandemic, Trump questioned the effectiveness as masks—and mocked Joe Biden for regularly wearing one. "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask," Trump said during Tuesday night's debate, per ABC. "He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen." Trump said he wears a mask when he needs to, but when Biden stressed the importance of masks in controlling the spread of the virus, Trump claimed many health experts have said "the opposite," the Guardian reports. "No serious person has said the opposite," Biden responded.

story continues below

Tyler Pager from Bloomberg reports that while everyone on Biden's side of the debate hall wore masks, around half of Trump's guests—including his children—removed them after sitting down. "A Cleveland Clinic doctor with masks just walked up to a number of unmasked members of the audience on Trump’s side of the room and asked them to put on masks," Page tweeted. "She told me they refused to take one and wear them." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

