(Newser) – Gov. Gavin Newsom caught flak for dining at the esteemed French Laundry in November. He wasn't the only high-profile California Democrat to make that choice last month. The Chronicle reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed ate at the three-star Michelin restaurant in Yountville the night after Newsom did as part of an eight-person birthday party for socialite Gorretti Lo Lui. The paper reports the 60th-birthday dinner was held Nov. 7 in a semi-enclosed room that featured a ceiling and chandelier, "making it more of an indoor dining experience than an outdoor one." That wasn't in violation of Napa County's then-rules, which allowed for indoor dining, but it didn't adhere to what Breed's city was demanding of its residents, who weren't allowed to dine in groups of more than six, even outdoors, unless they were members of the same household.

Fox News reports the Chronicle's article on the dinner dropped on the same day that Breed publicly warned that San Francisco may have to buckle down amid rising COVID-19 case counts. "We've been worried for months, but now it's real," she said. "The truth is we're going to have to take more restrictive action and it pains me to say that." As far as California politicians go, New York Magazine reports Breed and Newsom aren't alone, noting that Los Angeles County's Democratic supervisor, Sheila Kuehl, last week voted to ban outdoor dining in that city—and was subsequently spotted dining outdoors at a Santa Monica eatery. The Mercury News reports that Tuesday also saw Democratic San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo apologize after admitting he went to a Thanksgiving dinner attended by members of five households; state regulations capped the permissible number at three. (Read more London Breed stories.)

