If politicians are involved in a chase, it usually has to do with votes or polling and not the cops, but the latter is the apparent plight of a small-town upstate New York mayor busted in an undercover sting. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 55-year-old Tim Currier, the mayor of Massena, on Tuesday after a brief chase around high noon in which it says Currier tossed a gram of crack cocaine out his passenger window. As Fox News reports, Currier now faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer. Currier has plenty of experience on the other side of the law—he's been mayor since 2014, but before that he was chief of the Massena Police Department.