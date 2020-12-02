Unusual Winning Lotto Numbers Spark a Probe

(Newser) – More than one eyebrow has been raised in South Africa following Tuesday's usual PowerBall drawing there. The BBC reports there are 42,375,200 possible combos, and the one that emerged was as follows: 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, with a PowerBall of 10. Lottery operator Ithuba tweeted that the numbers "may be unexpected, but we see many players opt to play these sequences." Indeed, while multiple winners are an infrequent happening, there were 20 on Tuesday, leading some to suspect fraud—though the AFP reports 33 players managed to win the jackpot in March 2003, per a tracking website. The South Africa's National Lotteries Commission has agreed to investigate. In the meantime, those winners are slated to walk away with $370,000 apiece. (Read more lottery stories.)