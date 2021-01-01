Florida's Newest Business Owner: Casey Anthony

(Newser) – While it's been a tough year for small businesses, a new one has just popped up in Florida. Per Fox News, state records show that paperwork for Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC, was filed Dec. 14, and the private investigation firm has a well-known name as its owner: Casey Anthony, the young mom acquitted in 2011 of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, three years previously. The company, which has an effective date of Friday, will be located in West Palm Beach.

CBS12 reports that the business address for the company listed in the filing is that of Patrick McKenna, who served as a private investigator for Anthony's defense, as well as on OJ Simpson's legal team. Anthony has reportedly been living with the 72-year-old PI and learning about the private investigation business. WESH notes that even though the 34-year-old can't ever get a private investigator's license herself—she's a felon who was convicted of lying to authorities about Caylee's death—there's no law on the books preventing her from doing research and reviewing public records.


