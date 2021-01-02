McConnell Decries 'Radical Tantrum'

(Newser) – Spray-painted political messages have been left on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house in Louisville, evidently demanding larger stimulus checks for Americans. McConnell opposes $2,000 payments and has prevented the Senate from voting on the issue. The graffiti was discovered Saturday morning, Fox News reports. House Speaker Nancy's Pelosi's home in San Francisco was similarly attacked. The messages left for McConnell included a misspelled "Where's my money" and "Mitch kills poor." Police are investigating but so far have no suspects in the crime, per the Courier Journal.

"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest," McConnell said in a statement, adding: "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society." Past protests at McConnell's home include one in September over his plans to quickly approve a Supreme Court nominee after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He said Saturday he hoped "this radical tantrum" hadn't inconvenienced his neighbors. "My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook," his statement said. (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)

