This Nurse Is Trapped in a Lighthouse Watching Movies

(Newser) – While many people are tiring of being stuck at home binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, one health-care worker is taking it to the next level. Mashable reports that Lisa Enroth, a nurse from Skoevde, Sweden, is now hunkered down on the nation's barren Pater Noster island, holed up inside its resident lighthouse for a week, where she's doing nothing but watching dozens of movie premieres from the Gothenburg Film Festival. Enroth, who's been on the front lines of fighting COVID-19, was the winner out of more than 12,000 entries from over 45 countries for the film fest's "Isolated Cinema" contest. "No phone, no family, no friends," the Isolated Cinema site notes. "Just the sea and the festival's film program with 60 film premieres."

Mirja Wester, the movie fest's CEO, says Enroth "made a strong impression" on judges with her entry, adding that "in these troubled times it feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the health care system." Organizers carefully vetted applicants to ensure they didn't end up like this after a week in the lighthouse. Enroth, for her part, seems up to the task. "My God, this is going to be so much fun," she said before heading out to Pater Noster. "I feel like I'm drained of energy. The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week—all this is really attractive." Check out the "Isolated Cinema" site to watch Enroth's daily video diaries about her experience, which runs through Saturday.