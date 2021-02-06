Impairment Being Investigated in Crash Involving Chiefs Coach

(Newser) – A multi-vehicle crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebacker coach Britt Reid left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, KSHB reports. Authorities are trying to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash, which happened around 9pm Thursday on an I-435 onramp in Kansas City, near the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex. A 4-year-old child also was injured. Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was not expected to travel to Tampa with the team Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN. In a statement, per ABC7, the Chiefs said the organization was aware of the crash: “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

story continues below

According to police, Reid admitted that he was driving a Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup that struck the left front of a Chevrolet Impala that was stranded on the onramp. The pickup also hit the right rear of a Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in front of the disabled car, according to reports. The children were in the Traverse. They were taken to the hospital. As of Friday night, the 5-year-old remained in critical condition. A search warrant says that an officer could smell a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” coming from Reid and that his eyes were bloodshot. Reid reportedly said he’s had two or three drinks and also took Adderall by prescription. Authorities took a blood draw from Reid, who has had legal issues in the past involving drugs and firearms. (Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories.)