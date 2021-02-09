 
Truck Careens 70 Feet Off Highway Overpass

Driver survived scary incident in Milwaukee
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 9, 2021 12:48 AM CST

(Newser) – A Wisconsin driver miraculously survived after his truck fell 70 feet from an overpass onto the highway below Saturday morning. The pickup landed upright, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was conscious when emergency responders arrived, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. He apparently lost control of the truck, which then went up a snowbank and over the barrier wall on the interchange ramp. He did not appear to be impaired. "The biggest risk with that is the melting and the freezing creates sort of a ramp, a natural ramp," Milwaukee County's Director of Highways and Maintenance explains to WISN. (Read more Milwaukee stories.)

