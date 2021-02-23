Finger-Pointing Begins Over Riot in Senate Hearing

(Newser) – Senators on Tuesday began trying to unravel why Capitol rioters were able to advance as far as they did on Jan. 6. On the hot seat for testimony: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, former House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving, former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, and acting DC Police Chief Robert Contee. The first three resigned under pressure after the riot. Some highlights:

FBI warning: The day before the riot, the FBI's field office in Norfolk, Va., issued a warning that said extremists were calling for violence on Jan. 6 and heading to DC "ready for war," reports the Hill. However, of the four security officials, only Contee actually saw the warning, per the Washington Post.

The day before the riot, the FBI's field office in Norfolk, Va., issued a warning that said extremists were calling for violence on Jan. 6 and heading to DC "ready for war," reports the Hill. However, of the four security officials, only Contee actually saw the warning, per the Washington Post. Didn't advance: "I actually just in the last 24 hours was informed by the department that we actually had received that report," Sund said. Underlings at the Capitol Police saw it, but it never got to Sund. Nor did the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms see it.

"I actually just in the last 24 hours was informed by the department that we actually had received that report," Sund said. Underlings at the Capitol Police saw it, but it never got to Sund. Nor did the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms see it. No phone call: Contee, the DC metro police chief, did see the FBI warning in the form of an email, but he said it was "raw information" and not "wholly vetted." He added that he believes a genuine warning of that nature would "warrant a phone call or something."

