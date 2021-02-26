Firefighter Shot From Inside Burning Building

(Newser)
A firefighter in western Wisconsin was critically injured when he was shot from inside a burning building—but nobody pulled the trigger. The Cornell Area Fire Department says Justin Fredrickson was operating a hose line outside the structure when the heat caused a loaded firearm to discharge, CNN reports. The bullet traveled through an exterior wall and hit the 35-year-old firefighter in the abdomen. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire for surgery. Assistant fire chief Matt Boulding said Thursday that Fredrickson, a 16-year veteran of the department, is still in the ICU six days after the incident and has undergone three surgeries, but is in "good spirits and on the road to recovery," WEAU reports.