Mike Pence Emerges to Slam HR1

(Newser) – Mike Pence was rushed to safety on Jan. 6 as rioters, some of them chanting "Hang Mike Pence," invaded the Capitol. Now he's speaking out about the events of that day as part of a criticism of voting reform efforts. In his monthly column at the Daily Signal, the former vice president slams the HR1 "For the People Act" as a "power grab" designed to give "leftists a permanent, unfair, and unconstitutional advantage in our political system." Pence also repeats what Axios calls "dubious" claims that there were "significant voting irregularities" in the 2020 election. He accuses congressional Democrats of ignoring state-level reform efforts to "push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections."

The "tragic events of Jan. 6—the most significant being the loss of life and violence at our nation's Capitol—also deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America," writes Pence, who presided over the interrupted session of Congress that certified President Biden's victory. The HR1 bill, which the House is set to vote on next week, includes ethics and campaign finance reforms as well as automatic registrations and provisions to expand early and mail-in voting. CNN notes that Pence never publicly challenged Donald Trump's discredited claims the election was "stolen" and has kept a low profile since leaving office. In a CPAC straw poll on potential 2024 contenders Sunday, Pence received 1% of the vote. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)