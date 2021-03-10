Suspect Is Arrested After Murders in NJ, NM

(Newser) – A fugitive wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in New Mexico and a killing in New Jersey is now in custody. Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested in St. Louis Wednesday morning after a cross-country manhunt, CBS Philadelphia reports. He is accused of killing four people—including ex-wife Jennifer Lannon—whose bodies were found in a vehicle at an Albuquerque airport parking garage on Friday, along with a man in his 60s who was killed in an East Greenwich, New Jersey, home on Monday, NJ.com reports. Lannon is a New Mexico resident originally from New Jersey, and police say the man killed Monday was someone Lannon had known for a long time.

Sean and Jennifer Lannon divorced in 2019. Police say the couple's three children are safe. It's not clear when Jennifer Lannon and the other three victims found in a truck at Albuquerque International Sunport—Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60—were killed, the Albuquerque Journal reports. Police say the decomposed bodies, which they described as "not whole," were found after security noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle. Miller, Mata, and Jennifer Lannon all knew each other and were reported missing weeks ago, but investigators haven't determined how Apostalon fits into the case, police say. (Read more manhunt stories.)