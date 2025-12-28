Fishy Ring Edited Out of Congresswoman's Photo

Holiday greetings from a South Florida lawmaker have turned into a fresh headache over a very conspicuous missing accessory. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat from Florida's 20th District who is under federal indictment , posted a Christmas message on X featuring her official portrait. Online commenters quickly noted the image had one key change: a large diamond ring seen earlier in the portrait was no longer visible, reports People . "What happened to your ring?" and similar posts flooded the replies.

A federal grand jury in November indicted Cherfilus-McCormick, who is accused of taking about $5 million in FEMA COVID-19 relief money mistakenly overpaid to her family's company, then allegedly laundering it through multiple accounts. Prosecutors say the funds went toward her 2022 congressional campaign and personal expenses, including a 3.14-carat yellow diamond ring purchased with a $109,000 cashier's check in 2021, per the Miami New Times.

After questions surfaced about the edited Christmas image, Cherfilus-McCormick's chief of staff, Naomie Pierre-Louis, told CBS 12 the alteration "was not directed, approved or authorized by the congresswoman," calling it a staff-level move by "well-intentioned individuals" that "should not have occurred." Cherfilus-McCormick has pleaded not guilty to 15 federal counts, including theft of government funds, filing false tax returns, and conspiracy. She surrendered to authorities in Miami on Nov. 25, was released on bond, and faces a potential decades-long prison sentence if convicted.