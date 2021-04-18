3 Fatally Shot in Austin

(Newser) – A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area Sunday warned residents that the suspect might take a hostage, per the AP. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the suspect, Stephen Broderick, was considered armed and dangerous. He asked area residents to continue to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. “We are concerned he might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave,” Chacon said during a news conference Sunday afternoon. Chacon said Broderick s suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man. He said Broderick, who also is Black, knew the victims but didn't elaborate on how or provide a motive for the shootings.

story continues below

Chacon also said a child was involved but that the child has been located and is safe. The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of victims other than the three adults who were shot dead. USA Today reports the shootings took place at an apartment complex. The newspaper, citing public records, says Broderick is a former Travis County sheriff's office detective who is facing charges of sexual assault of a child. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 am. Chacon said the three were not shot in a building but did not give any further details. The area includes a strip mall containing several retail stores and large apartment complexes situated near wooded rolling hills.