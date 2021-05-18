4-Year-Old Murdered in Dallas Was Taken From His Crib

(Newser) – Home surveillance video shows the 4-year-old boy found slain on a Dallas street being taken from his crib while he slept around 5am Saturday, an arrest warrant affidavit reveals. The boy, Cash Gernon, had been staying, along with his twin brother, in the home with his father's girlfriend, Monica Sherrod. The boys' mother and grandmother, who thought they were with the twins' father, have been looking for them since he took them earlier this year, not realizing the father has been absent since March and had left them with Sherrod. It was Sherrod who reported Cash missing around 11am Saturday, and it was Sherrod who identified the man in the video as Darriynn Ronnell Brown, the 18-year-old suspect who has since been arrested in connection with Cash's murder, the Dallas News reports.

It's not clear whether Brown has any relationship with Sherrod or Cash's family, though an 18-year-old who also lives at the home from which Cash was taken, and who tells WFAA he considered Cash his brother, said he'd known Brown since middle school. He tells NBC DFW Brown was friends with his younger brother. But the alleged murder, he said, was "Random. Yes. Random out of nowhere, for no reason. There's not a reason for none of this. It's not from revenge. Not from hate. Not from none of that. Nothing. To get back at us? Nothing." Brown is so far charged with kidnapping and theft, but police say more charges are likely. Per Heavy, Brown was already facing a misdemeanor charge, for allegedly evading arrest in April, at the time Cash was killed; his mother also says he's been receiving mental health care. Cash's twin has been reunited with the boys' mother.