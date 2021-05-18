(Newser) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he won't support bipartisan legislation to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, dealing "a serious setback" to the motion headed for a Wednesday vote, per Reuters. "Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said, per the Hill. He noted the proposal would focus on the attack, but not on protests against racism and police brutality or on the 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice. Neither are connected to the Jan. 6 violence, notes Reuters.

But McCarthy, who also referenced the fatal April 2 attack on Capitol Police, said such violence "cannot be overlooked." He added House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had "refused to negotiate in good faith," though she'd initially proposed a Democrat-dominated commission. The proposal put forth Friday by Homeland Security Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and ranking Republican John Katko, a moderate who voted to impeach former President Trump, would create a 10-person commission—reminiscent of one that looked into the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks—with each party appointing five members. McCarthy noted Tuesday that several bipartisan investigations are already underway in the Senate, per NBC News. But CNN's Chris Cillizza argues McCarthy "doesn't want to testify under oath" about his Jan. 6 phone call with Trump.