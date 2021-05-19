Biden Takes the Electric F-150 for a Test Drive

(Newser) – President Biden got to test drive Ford's electric pick-up truck Tuesday when he made an unscheduled visit to a Ford driving course that typically carries out safety tests. The Secret Service trailed Biden as he tried out the Ford F-150 Lightning, CNN reports. Biden apparently gave away a secret when he told reporters the truck went from 0 to 60 in about 4.4 seconds; a rep later told reporters that information was supposed to be made public when the truck is officially revealed Wednesday, though he said it was fine that the president had let it slip early.

The violence in Gaza hung over Biden's trip to Michigan, which has a large Arab-American population and where protests supporting Palestinians have been happening all week, but when a reporter asked Biden if they could ask a question about Israel, the POTUS responded, "No, you can't, not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it." He then added, "I'm only teasing" before driving off, Fox News reports. As for the truck, Biden said the US needs to invest more heavily in electric vehicles in order to beat China, and he said Ford's move will help do just that, the Washington Post reports.