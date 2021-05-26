Woman Sues Doctor for 'Medical Rape'

(Newser) – Another heartbreaking story of an allegedly unethical fertility doctor: In New Jersey, Bianca Voss, 75, learned last year that her daughter Roberta's father was, allegedly, the very OB-GYN who was supposed to have artificially inseminated her using sperm from an anonymous donor almost four decades ago. The bombshell came via a 23andMe DNA test Roberta purchased, NBC News reports. Voss says the test revealed her daughter's father to be Dr. Martin Greenberg, whom she's now suing for "medical rape."

Greenberg, who now lives in Florida, has not commented publicly on the civil lawsuit. But Roberta says, per the New York Post, that she now recognizes Greenberg's face when she looks at her own. "It’s horrifying to look in the mirror and see the person who violated my mother and I see his face every time I look in the mirror. I’m in turmoil about who I am, what this means and what kind of person would do this? And is that a part of who I am? And what about my son?" CBS New York reports that around 2010, Greenberg was sanctioned by New York state for "dishonorable, unethical, [and] unprofessional conduct." (Read more fertility doctor stories.)