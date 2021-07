Ammunition casings lay on the ground near the entrance to the house of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Ammunition casings lay on the ground near the entrance to the house of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)