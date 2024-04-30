This Ship Could Trigger a War

Earlier this month, President Biden asserted that US support for the Philippines is "ironclad." A new story in the Washington Post explains how that promise might be tested in the not-too-distant future thanks to a rusting warship.

The BRP Sierra Madre belongs to the Philippines, which deliberately ran it aground on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 in order to stake its claim to an outpost in the disputed South China Sea. The ship is no longer seaworthy, but Philippine military vessels routinely bring supplies out to the Filipino marines aboard. 'Asia's next war': Chinese military ships harass the Filipino supply ships with water cannons, and it's a dangerous tactic, as videos show. If things escalate, or a Philippine service member is killed, that could trigger a US response under a 1951 mutual defense treaty, per the Post. The story describes the ship as a flashpoint that could lead to "Asia's next war."