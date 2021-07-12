British Paratrooper Lands in Kitchen of Calif. Home

(Newser) – If residents of a California home hadn't been out one afternoon last week, they would have witnessed a British invasion—of their kitchen. A British paratrooper in a special forces uniform fell through the roof of the home near Camp Roberts after his parachute failed to fully deploy during a training exercise, the Guardian reports. Police in Atascadero say they "responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence." The man was not seriously injured despite the 15,000-foot fall and the crash through the tiled roof.

"Came through the roof, through the tresses, and there’s not that much damage in the house," the homeowner's mother tells KSBY. "It’s amazing. It’s mostly the ceiling, the sheetrock. He missed the counters, appliances." British authorities say the soldier, who had been "training alongside American allies" in California, "received minor injuries and is recovering well." (Read more California stories.)