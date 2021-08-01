Palin: I'll Run For Senate If God Wants Me To

(Newser) – Lisa Murkowski, one of two Republican senators in Alaska, is facing some primary challengers after coming out in favor of impeaching the previous president. Murkowski has been in office since succeeding her father in 2002 and would up for re-election next year. Kelly Tshibaka announced her campaign months ago, Reuters reports. But now Sarah Palin is hinting about challenging Murkowski, too. The former Alaska governor who resigned in 2009 three years into her four-year term said “if God wants me to do it, I will,” the Guardian reports.

Palin was speaking to Ché Anh, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation religious movement, on stage at a conference July 22. She also said she’d need the backing of Christian supporters, apparently referring to the audience at the conference. While Murkowski was censured by the Alaska Republican Party for voting to impeach Donald Trump a second time, Palin has appeared with the former president at rallies. (Read more Sarah Palin stories.)