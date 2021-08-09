Cuomo Accuser Details Two Instances of Alleged Groping

(Newser) – The Andrew Cuomo accuser previously known only as "executive assistant #1" revealed herself to be Brittany Commisso over the weekend, and now the full interview she gave jointly to CBS News and the Albany Times Union is out. The 32-year-old details two instances of alleged inappropriate behavior by the New York governor, as well as her reasons for coming forward. Cuomo denies any such impropriety. Details:

On Dec. 31, 2019, Commisso says she was at the governor's mansion helping him draft a speech when he suggested they take a selfie together. "He was to my left. I was on the right. With my right hand, I took the selfie," she recalls. "I then felt while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it—rubbing my butt."

She says Cuomo groped her a second time at the mansion in November 2020. He first hugged her in a "sexually aggressive manner," but she says she rebuffed him. "He came back to me and that's when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra," she says. "I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, 'Oh, my God. This is happening.'" She says she stopped him, and "he just pulled away and walked away."

story continues below