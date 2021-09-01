Is a 'Mysterious' Delta Pattern Repeating in US?

(Newser) – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution took the rare step of publishing a front-page editorial on Tuesday pleading with people to get vaccinated because local hospitals are so overwhelmed. The problem isn't confined to Atlanta, as USA Today reports that hospitals across the US are once again bracing for shortages of oxygen. But another theme is emerging in COVID coverage, too—the notion that the delta surge may have peaked or is on the cusp of doing so.

Two-month cycles: In the New York Times, David Leonhardt notes that delta seems to cause a huge spike in cases for roughly two months before numbers fall. It's happened in India, Britain, Thailand, France, Spain, and elsewhere. The US is now around the 2-month mark, and the number of new cases last week was the lowest since June. Caseloads in Florida, Mississippi, and other states are declining from peaks in August. Leonhardt stresses there's no guarantee the "mysterious" pattern will hold. His story digs into the possible explanations for the cycle, which generally held true for previous variants as well.

