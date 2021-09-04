Tearful Osaka Isn't Sure When She'll Play Tennis Again

(Newser) – Tennis star Naomi Osaka isn't sure what to do. "When I win, I don't feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad," she said after losing at the US Open on Friday night. "I don't think that's normal." The moderator tried to end the news conference, but Osaka, wiping away tears, wanted to go on, NPR reports. "I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said after being upset in the third round by Leylah Fernandez, who was ranked 73rd. "I think I'm gonna take a break from playing for a while."

Osaka has taken time off already this summer, dropping out of the French Open over the mandate to appear at press conferences after matches, then deciding not to play Wimbledon. She was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics in the third round after carrying the torch in the Opening Ceremony. Her announcement that she needed a break to tend to her mental health started international discussions about the pressure put on athletes, including that by the tennis establishment and journalists. "I guess we're all dealing with some stuff," Osaka said Friday night, "but I know that I'm dealing with some stuff."

Analysis of Osaka's announcement included: