Salad CEO Draws Backlash Over COVID Post

(Newser) – The CEO of salad chain Sweetgreen is taking all kinds of online scorn for his recent post about COVID, one that he deleted when the backlash began brewing. Jonathan Neman argued that "no vaccine nor mask will save us," but that healthier eating can. The sentiment has not landed well. Coverage:

His post: Neman posted his thoughts Tuesday on LinkedIn, and an archived version is here. He started by asserting that 78% of COVID hospitalizations are of people who are obese or overweight, and he suggests that this is the "root cause" of our health problems. "We have been quick to put in place Mask and Vaccine Mandates but zero conversation on HEALTH MANDATES," he writes. (Neman says he is vaccinated and supports the shots.)

Elaborating: After stating that COVID is "here to stay," Neman floated some alternatives to the "government overreach" of mandates for vaccines and masks. "What if we made the food that is making us sick illegal? What if we taxed processed food and refined sugar to pay for the impact of the pandemic? What if we incentivized health?"

