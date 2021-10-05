(Newser) – More than four months after a woman says she was kidnapped in Nashville and raped by a man she wrongly thought was a ride-share driver, police say an arrest has been made. Randall Corey Johnson, of Lebanon, Tenn., has been charged in connection with the May 24 incident, reports the Tennessean. Police say the 24-year-old woman and a male friend exited a bar around 2:45am that morning and entered a four-door Chevrolet pickup that they believed to be their ride.

They were driven to their accommodations, and the male exited the truck first. Police say that as he went to help his female friend get out, the driver sped off with her inside. She says she was driven 30 minutes away to a field, sexually assaulted, and then returned to Nashville. At the time, police reported the suspect's truck featured Harley-Davidson insignias and a Tennessee Eagle Foundation vanity plate on the front, per the Tennessean. Police say a citizen's tip allowed them to identify Johnson as a suspect, reports WZTV. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape. (Read more ride sharing stories.)