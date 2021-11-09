As Mom Grabs for Toddler, Both Fall 100 Feet

(Newser) – As her 2-year-old daughter started to slip off a hiking trail, a mom reached to pull her back up and both ended up falling 100 to 150 feet into a creek below—and surviving. Nearby hikers quickly responded to the creek to help the pair at Oregon's Multnomah Falls, near Portland, NBC News reports. "Both of them were alert and conscious" when bystanders pulled them from the creek, a sheriff's office spokesperson says. "Neither of their injuries were life-threatening."

"I grabbed Katie, the baby, and asked Olivia (the mother) if she was okay," one of the rescuers tells KPTV. "I told her I would be back for her. She said, ‘Just keep my baby safe, keep my baby safe.'" They were taken to the hospital after the Sunday afternoon incident, KGW reports. The mother reportedly suffered facial and abdominal injuries and a fractured leg. (Read more Oregon stories.)