Campaign Office Visitor Opens Fire on Candidate

(Newser) – A visitor walked into a Louisville mayoral election campaign office Monday, was greeted by the candidate, and opened fire on him. Craig Greenberg wasn't hit, but one of the bullets grazed his clothes, the Courier-Journal reports. The city's police chief said that someone was in custody but that no motive was known. The shots didn't hit anyone in the office. "No one was physically harmed," Greenberg said, "and we're extraordinarily grateful for our safety."

story continues below

Greenberg said he and four staff members were in a meeting when a man appeared in a doorway. "When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me, and began shooting," the candidate said, per the AP. Staff members were able to shut and barricade the door with furniture, he said. The suspect then fled. "I'm very fortunate to have a great team of great people who responded in that way," the Democratic candidate said. A bullet grazed his sweater and shirt, Greenberg said, adding. "We are shaken but safe."

Greenberg's election opponents and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear denounced the attack. "I know what it's like to have the threats," Beshear said, "but this is a step above and beyond that." Another Democrat in the race, David Nicholson, said he's imposing greater security precautions. Greenberg is active in the local Jewish community, but an official with the Jewish Federation of Louisville said there's no information that that's why Greenberg was targeted. The police chief said there's also no information that the motive was political. The gunman appeared to have acted alone, she said. (Read more Louisville stories.)