William Barr has lots of unflattering things to say about Donald Trump in his new memoir, but that doesn't mean the former attorney general wouldn't vote for Trump should he run again. In an appearance on the Today show Monday, Barr first made clear that he doesn't want Trump to be the GOP's 2024 nominee, reports the Hill. But what happens if he gets the nod anyway? "Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr told Savannah Guthrie.

"So even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy as you write in your book, better than a Democrat," Guthrie responded. To which Barr said: "It's hard to project what the facts are gonna turn out to be three years hence, but as of now, it's hard for me to conceive that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee." Trump, meanwhile, laid into Barr in harsh fashion in a letter to NBC's Lester Holt that was obtained by Axios. Among the words Trump used to describe Barr as attorney general: lazy, slow, and cowardly.

"Bill Barr was a big disappointment to me as Attorney General," Trump writes. "(H)e was afraid to act, and usually didn't." Holt interviewed Barr about his book, one in which the former AG dismisses Trump's allegations of election fraud as ridiculous. Trump's letter disagrees and adds a personal shot: "I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow, and very boring." (Read more William Barr stories.)