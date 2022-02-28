William Barr to GOP: Time to Let Trump Go

(Newser) – The latest book on the presidency of Donald Trump comes from an inside source, and it surely won't please Trump. Former Attorney General William Barr's soon-to-be-released memoir is called One Damn Thing After Another, and various outlets are highlighting passages in which Barr lays into his former boss repeatedly. Examples:

Trump "has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,” writes Barr, per the Wall Street Journal. He urges Republicans to look instead toward "an impressive array of younger candidates" who embrace the Trump agenda without the "erratic personal behavior."

"The election was not ‘stolen,'" Barr writes. "Trump lost it." He adds that Trump could have won had he "exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness."

"Trump cared only about one thing: himself," writes Barr, per the Washington Post. "Country and principle took second place."