Hiker Missing for Weeks Found Dead, His Dog at His Side

(Newser) – The body of a hiker who had been missing since March 16 was discovered in Los Angeles on Thursday night—with Oscar Alejandro Hernandez's dog, who survived, still by his side. The animal, named King, was emaciated, and Hernandez's cousin tells NBC Los Angeles he believes the dog never left Hernandez's side. NBC News reports the 29-year-old's body was found in a remote area of Griffith Park, which the AP calls a "sprawling urban park."

Hernandez was reportedly last seen near the merry-go-round hiking trails; the Los Angeles Times reports he was spotted at 2:30am on March 16, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer. NBC Los Angeles cites a firefighter who says Hernandez's body was discovered a decent hike up from the merry-go-round. No details related to cause of his death have been provided, but Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park, says there is no indication foul play was involved. (Read more missing person stories.)