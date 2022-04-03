Hiker Missing for Weeks Found Dead, His Dog at His Side

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez was last seen March 16
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 3, 2022 8:20 AM CDT
Hiker Missing for Weeks Found Dead, His Dog at His Side
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez.   (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

(Newser) – The body of a hiker who had been missing since March 16 was discovered in Los Angeles on Thursday night—with Oscar Alejandro Hernandez's dog, who survived, still by his side. The animal, named King, was emaciated, and Hernandez's cousin tells NBC Los Angeles he believes the dog never left Hernandez's side. NBC News reports the 29-year-old's body was found in a remote area of Griffith Park, which the AP calls a "sprawling urban park."

Hernandez was reportedly last seen near the merry-go-round hiking trails; the Los Angeles Times reports he was spotted at 2:30am on March 16, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer. NBC Los Angeles cites a firefighter who says Hernandez's body was discovered a decent hike up from the merry-go-round. No details related to cause of his death have been provided, but Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park, says there is no indication foul play was involved. (Read more missing person stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X