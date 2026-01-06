Lawsuit: Sorry, the McDonald's McRib Has Zero Rib Meat

McDonald's is defending its cult-favorite McRib in court, insisting a new lawsuit over the sandwich's name and contents gets the facts wrong. In a class-action complaint filed Dec. 23 in federal court in Chicago, four plaintiffs accuse the chain of misleading customers by branding the McRib as a rib sandwich when the patty, they say, is actually made from ground "lower-grade" pork parts such as shoulder, heart, tripe, and stomach, per USA Today . The suit argues that both the McRib name and the patty's rack-of-ribs shape lead consumers to believe they're eating actual rib meat, even though, according to the complaint, no pork rib meat is used.

The suit accuses the fast-food chain of "a deliberate sleight of hand," per Axios. McDonald's flatly rejects that description. In a statement, the company said the lawsuit "distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate," adding that the McRib is made with "100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the US." The chain describes the sandwich as seasoned, boneless pork in barbecue sauce with onions and pickles on a toasted bun, adding that it has been "transparent" about ingredients, which are listed on its website, app, and in-store kiosks, per USA Today. McDonald's also emphasizes its broader commitment to "real, quality ingredients" and food safety.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages, attorneys' fees, and interest, along with a court order barring what they call deceptive naming and marketing of the McRib. As part of their case, they cite two consumer surveys. In one, nearly three-quarters of 215 respondents said they expected the McRib to include rib meat after viewing real ads. In another, 67% of 174 respondents indicated it was "important" or "very important" that the sandwich be made from rib meat when deciding whether to purchase it. The McRib, first introduced in 1981 and now a periodic limited-time offering, typically sells for about $4 to $8. The suit notes that, even though the sandwich doesn't contain rib meat, it remains among Mickey D's more costly single-item offerings, per CBS News.