3% of Couples Never Do This at All

(Newser) – A YouGov poll of 1,000 people sought to zero in on why, how, and how often serious couples argue. (Those who defined their relationships as casual did not participate.) Some of the details:

Extremes: 8% of couples say the argue every day and 3% say they never argue at all. The biggest percentage (16) was a tie: those who say they argue "multiple times a year" or "once a year or less."

8% of couples say the argue every day and 3% say they never argue at all. The biggest percentage (16) was a tie: those who say they argue "multiple times a year" or "once a year or less." How: 26% of respondents say they raise their voice in an argument most of the time, compared with 19% who never do. More specifically, 12% resort to swearing or name-calling, but 53% say they never do so in a spat. As for crying, 14% say it usually happens and 51% say it never does. Also of note: 19% say they give their partner the "silent treatment," compared with 31% who never do so.

As for the big question of what people argue about, here are the top 10:

Tone of voice or attitude, 39% Money, 28% Communication styles, 26% Household chores, 21% Relationships with immediate and extended family, 20% Amount of quality time spent together, 17% Life decisions, 15% Health or lifestyle decisions, 13% How you argue, 13% Sex, 12%