Gun Safety Measure Clears Congress

House sends it to Biden for his signature
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 24, 2022 1:01 PM CDT
Pistols sit on display at a gun show in this file photo.   (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

(Newser) – Onto the president's desk: The House sent President Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in three decades on Friday, per the AP. The Democratic-led chamber approved the legislation on a mostly party-line 234-193 vote, capping a spurt of action prompted by voters' revulsion over last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. The night before, the Senate approved it by a bipartisan 65-33 margin, with 15 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting a package that senators from both parties had crafted. Details of the $13 billion bill:

  • The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.
  • People convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim would be prohibited from acquiring firearms, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole."
  • There would be money to help states enforce red flag laws.
  • The measure expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs, and there's money for school safety initiatives, though not for personnel to use a “dangerous weapon."
(But gun-control advocates got some bad news this week, too.)

