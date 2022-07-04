Cops Find 'Very Unpleasant Scene' at Funeral Home

Some of the 31 bodies inside were in an advanced state of decomposition
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2022 12:04 PM CDT
Cops Find Dozens of Decomposing Bodies at Funeral Home
The Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center is seen in Jeffersonville, Ind., Saturday, July 2, 2022.   (Joseph Cooke/Courier Journal via AP)

(Newser) – Police in Jeffersonville, Indiana say officers knew something was badly wrong as soon as they arrived at Lankford Funeral Home, where there had been reports of a bad odor. Police say 31 bodies, some of them in an advanced state of decomposition, were found at the business Friday night. "Our officers did smell a strong odor that was consistent with a decomposing body," police Maj. Isaac Parker tells WHAS11. "If you walked inside the business itself, you'd understand this is abnormal for any funeral home." Parker says some bodies had been stored at the business since March. "It was a very unpleasant scene," he says. Officers also found the post-cremation remains of 16 people.

Police say the remains are now in the custody of the Clark County Coroner's Office, which is working to identify them, USA Today reports. Parker says families who dealt with the funeral home should contact authorities. "I'm sorry that they've already suffered a loss and now they're dealing with this situation," he says. "We ask anybody that has information to please reach out to us." He says police have spoken to funeral home owner Randy Lankford and no charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is in its early stages. Residents of the community, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, say they're shocked by the development.

Derrick Kessinger, whose wife and father died within a few days of each other in May, tells WHAS11 that Lankford "seemed like a nice guy"—but he noticed a "really bad smell" at both funerals. He says he hasn't received his father's ashes yet, and he's now unsure whether what he received from the home was really his wife's ashes. Kenny Kersey, whose family has been in the funeral business for generations, tells WAVE that something seemed off when Lankford gave him a tour of the business after he opened it a few years ago. Kersey says there were five bodies on stretchers in a side room. "I thought was kind of odd at the time. Usually they’re supposed to go to refrigeration or right to embalming," Kersey says. (Read more funeral home stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X