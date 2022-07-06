Great Salt Lake Sees a Historic Low, Again

Water level drops to 4,190.1 feet, after it matched 170-year-old record just this past October
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 6, 2022 9:35 AM CDT
For 2nd Time in a Year, a Dubious Honor for Great Salt Lake
A chair sits on an exposed sandbar on the southern shore of the Great Salt Lake on March 3, near Salt Lake City.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(Newser) – The Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year as the ongoing megadrought worsened by climate change continues to shrink the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi. The Utah Department of Natural Resources said Monday in a news release that the Great Salt Lake dipped Sunday to 4,190.1 feet. That's lower than the previous historic low set in October, which at the time matched a 170-year record low. Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until fall or winter, the agency said, per the AP.

The dwindling water level at the giant lake just west of Salt Lake City puts millions of migrating birds at risk and threatens a lake-based economy that's worth an estimated $1.3 billion in mineral extraction, brine shrimp, and recreation. The expanding amount of dry lake bed could also send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe, scientists say. The state's Republican-led Legislature is trying to find ways to reverse the trend, but it won't be easy. Water has been diverted away from the lake for years for homes and crops in the nation's fastest-growing state, which is also one of the driest.

