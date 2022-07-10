Game of Thrones Star Sued by Talent Agency

(Newser) – Lena Headey—best known for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones—collected a seven-figure paycheck for her work on the new Thor movie, though she does not actually appear in the final cut. And now her former talent agency wants a chunk of that payday. Variety reports that the UK agency Troika (which has rebranded to YMU) has sued Headey for a total of $1.5 million. That would cover the 7% commission it says it is owed from Headey's paydays on projects including Thor, the film 9 Bullets, and a Showtime pilot called Rita that did not evolve into a series. (For Thor alone, the agency wants $500,000.)

Headey cut ties with Troika/YMU in 2020, per the New York Post. She followed personal rep Michael Duff to the agency (or its iteration at the time) in 2005, and left in the same year he did. However, Headey says she never had a written contract with Troika, adding that it did not even factor in her landing some of the roles for which it wants compensation. She also is represented by CAA in the US, notes Variety. The 48-year-old picked up five Emmy nominations for her Game of Thrones role, notes the Post, as well as a Golden Globe nomination.