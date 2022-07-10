Longshot Ending: Diver Finds Woman's Diamond Ring

(Newser) – What could be harder than looking for a needle in a haystack? Maybe retrieving a ring from a river. But against all odds, divers with the Cambridge Fire Department in Massachusetts managed to fish a woman's diamond ring from the Charles River after it tumbled into the water while she and her husband were relaxing at a yacht club, per the AP. Lynn Andrews told WCVB-TV she had removed the ring on Sunday so she could apply sunscreen and placed it in her husband's shirt pocket for safekeeping. But it was a hot day, and when he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring fell in the river.

The couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling the river, and within five minutes of searching, firefighter Jeremy Marrache located the ring and returned it to its “very relieved" owner, the department said. Fortunately, Marrache said, the ring lay at an angle that caused the diamond to shimmer as he shined his flashlight over the silty bottom of the river. “We have open communications via our mask. So when I said I found it, the person attending us relayed that message, so I could hear everybody cheering,” he told WBZ.