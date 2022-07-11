This May Be the Craziest Goop Story Yet

(Newser) – Some seriously strange stories have surfaced over the years in regard to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand, but this one is right up there. As a police blotter item in the East Hampton Star explains, two men caught fire in a Goop store in the Hamptons after a most-unusual explosion. The no-joke part of the story is that both men were hospitalized after the incident in Sag Harbor Village for treatment of burns. As for what caused this, a Goop rep has confirmed that there "was an accidental fire in connection with a s'mores station" inside the store, per Today.

A story at People attempts to unpack that by talking to village Police Chief Austin McGuire, who says the store was having some kind of an event on the day in question. "Upon arrival, he said he was informed that stone candle holders were being filled with rubbing alcohol, and eventgoers were using this method to melt marshmallows for s'mores," per the story. Apparently, this very bad idea came from social media. "I've been doing this for 26 years and I've seen a lot, but nothing like this," McGuire tells People.

The incident remains under investigation, and the particulars remain in question. The Goop rep tells Today that "the information about the rubbing alcohol and candles is factually incorrect" and that "no candles were in use at the time of the accidental fire." But whatever was happening led to what the police blotter item describes as a "large explosion and flames." Police say a fire extinguisher on the premises kept things from getting worse. "We are wishing a speedy recovery to the two injured parties and are grateful there were no additional injuries," says the Goop rep.