Man Dies While Scattering His Father's Ashes

Lee Cemensky was in an ultralight aircraft that went down last Sunday in Minnesota
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 4, 2022 10:55 AM CDT
A stock photo of an ultralight trike.   (Getty Images / TT)

(Newser) – Leo John Cemensky died Aug. 7 in Fifty Lakes, Minnesota, at age 80. His son died three weeks later, apparently during the process of scattering his dad's ashes. KLAS reports Lee Cemensky, 58, was in an ultralight aircraft piloted by Douglas A. Johnson that went down in a wooded area near Emily, Minnesota. People cites a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office that states the wreckage was found at 8:36pm, roughly two hours after the authorities were informed the aircraft hadn't arrived at its intended destination.

Per the FAA, the men were in a single-engine Krucker Cygnet ultralight trike. People reports Johnson ran a business called Fly the Swan whose website explains that its special light sport aircraft "enables a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land you love along with the exhilaration of taking off from and gently touching down on the water." You can see photos of the aircraft here. (Read more plane crash stories.)

